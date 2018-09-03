Стипендии од Фулбрајт програмата (пост-докторски студии) за академската 2019-2020 година

Министерството за образование и наука информира дека во тек е конкурс за учество во Фулбрајт студентската програма, наменет за пост – докторски студии во Соединетите Американски Држави, за академската 2019 – 2020 година.

Сите подетални информации во врска со процесот на пријавување и фазите на селекција во оваа заедничка студентска програма на владите на САД и Република Македонија, се достапни на https://mk.usembassy.gov и www.mon.gov.mk.

Формуларот за аплицирање може да се преземе од следниот линк:

https://iie.embark.com/apply/visitingscholars или

https://foreign.fulbrightonline.org/.

Крајниот рок за пријавување е 1 ноември 2018 година.

EDUCATIONAL EXCHANGE

Fulbright Program Competition for the 2019 – 2020 Academic Year is Now Open

The Application for the Fulbright Scholar Program (Post-Doctoral) in the United

States (NON-DEGREE)

DEADLINE: November 1, 2018

This is a joint program of the U.S. Department of State and the Government of Macedonia.

The flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Government, widely known as the Fulbright Program, is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. With this goal as a starting point, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 370,000 participants, chosen for their leadership potential, with the opportunity to observe each other’s political, economic, and cultural institutions; exchange ideas; and embark on joint ventures of importance to the general welfare of the world’s inhabitants. The Fulbright Program was established in 1946 under legislation introduced by former Senator J. William Fulbright of Arkansas. The Fulbright Program is administered by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the United States Department of State. The Fulbright Program awards approximately 850 new grants annually, and operates in 100 countries around the world.

Nature of Grants

Grant benefits vary according to the provisions of the program of each participating country. All Fulbright grants include limited accident and sickness insurance and maintenance grants provided by the Department of State. Grants are awarded for a period of one or two semesters (5 or 9 months) for post-doctoral applicants. A grant may be revoked, terminated, or suspended. Grounds for revocation or termination include, but are not limited to, (1) violation of any law of the United States or the home country, (2) any act likely to give offense to the United States, (3) failure to observe satisfactory academic or professional standards, (4) physical or mental incapacitation, (5) engaging in any unauthorized income-producing activity, (6) failure to comply with the grant’s terms and conditions, and (7) material misrepresentation made by any grantee in the application form or grant document. A grant may be suspended if (1) the grantee ceases to carry out the project or academic program during the grant period, or (2) the grantee leaves the United States for more than two weeks without authorization of the U.S. Embassy in Macedonia or IIE.

Preference is given to candidates without recent experience in the United States. Recipients of Fulbright Scholarships within the past five years will not be considered.

Persons holding permanent residence in the United States are not eligible to apply for Fulbright grants to the United States. Persons who are citizens of both Macedonia and the United States are also ineligible. Employees of the U.S. Embassy and their immediate family members are ineligible. Fulbright grantees enter the United States on an exchange visitor (J-1) visa under a Department of State program, which requires them to return to their home country for a minimum of two years at the end of the grant period.

Eligibility Requirements

• Doctoral degree

• Proficiency in English appropriate to the proposed research project to be carried out in the United States

• A detailed statement of proposed activity for research at a U.S. institution

• Macedonian citizenship and employment in Macedonia

Application and Review Process

A complete application includes:

• application form

• detailed statement of proposed activity

• detailed curriculum vitae

• three references

• photocopy of passport

• photocopy of doctoral degree

• letter from employer confirming employment

• letter of invitation or appointment from U.S. institution

Please scan all the above mentioned documents and attach them to your online application.

Application Guidelines

Complete the application form carefully after reading “Instructions for Completing the Application” in step 1 of the application. Make sure the reference reports are submitted promptly. You must submit three references. It is your responsibility to ensure that reference reports are submitted by the deadline so that references accompany the application throughout the entire review process. References should be from persons qualified to evaluate your professional work and proposal. At least one of the references should be from a specialist outside your university. References should provide evidence of your scholarly reputation within your discipline and must be written in English. The Reference Report Form in the application packet suggests qualifications that the reference writer should address. Submit a detailed curriculum vitae. The curriculum vitae should describe academic credentials and relevant achievements.

When composing a curriculum vitae, it is important to include the following:

(1) education (universities attended, degrees held)

(2) positions held

(3) courses taught and other services provided to students and the home institution

(4) publications

(5) other professional activities, such as workshops, seminars, and consultations

(6) membership and activities in professional associations

(7) professional honors, awards, and fellowships (relevant honors and awards)

(8) community service

The application asks for similar information, but provides limited space for answers. In the curriculum vitae, you should expand upon these topics to display more completely your accomplishments.

Preparing the Project Statement

The project statement is the most important aspect of preparing the Fulbright application. Scholars with the most compelling, theoretically sound, well-written, feasible proposals are generally recommended for awards. Sometimes those with outstanding professional achievements assume that a brief, general project statement will be sufficient. But, in order to ensure a more complete application, your proposed project, as well as the strategy for completing it, should be thoroughly explained.

Factors to address in the project statement:

Clearly define your objectives and the methodology you will employ. Indicate whether you will use interviews, library or archival research, or laboratory experiments to accomplish your project. Place your project in academic or professional context by referring to leading works by others on the topic if that information is available. Explain the significance of the project for the field and your own professional development. Explain why residence in the United States is necessary for accomplishment of the project. Comment, if applicable, on the adequacy or inadequacy of research facilities and library resources in your own country and on the need to use specific collections in the United States. Describe arrangements you have made for affiliation or collaboration. Secure a letter of invitation from a U.S. host institution testifying to the merits and feasibility of the proposal. Scholars who have studied previously in the United States should avoid seeking affiliation at their U.S. alma mater because candidates are encouraged to expand their contacts within the U.S. academic community. Discuss how your project can be completed within the time period you have available. Describe your competence in English if you are not a native speaker. Proficiency in English is required for research awards in the United States. Indicate how you will disseminate the results of your research both in the United States and in your home country.

Arrangements for Affiliation with a Host Institution

One of the most important requirements of the Fulbright Scholar Program is a formal affiliation at a U.S. university or research institution. When determining which institutions to contact, do not limit yourself to only the most well-known U.S. universities. Many U.S. universities may not have an international reputation, but they often have appropriate facilities for scholars to conduct research. We have observed that scholars placed in these smaller and less well-known institutions often are given greater attention than their colleagues who are affiliated with more well-known universities.

Application Forms:

Application forms can be found at: https://iie.embark.com/apply/visitingscholarsorhttps://foreign.fulbrightonline.org/.

The deadline for receipt of applications is November 1, 2018.

For additional information please contact:

GazmendIlazi

Educational Affairs Assistant

Public Affairs Office

e-mail: ilazig@state.gov

Phone: 389-2-310 2099