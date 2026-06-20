When we hear the word “champignon,” most of us instantly picture neat rows of clean, white buttons sitting in plastic containers on supermarket shelves. Because of this, there is a common belief that champignons are just a single, ordinary, and uniform mushroom with a neutral taste.

But the reality is entirely different and far more exciting. Did you know that science has discovered and described between 400 and 500 different and distinct species of fungi belonging to the massive genus Agaricus (commonly known as champignons) worldwide?

Behind this popular name lies a massive kingdom. Whether cultivated in modern greenhouses or found growing wild across meadows and forests, these hundreds of different species offer incredible diversity in appearance, firmness, and most importantly, in their specific tastes and aromas.

Here is how this rich world of champignons is divided and what flavors they bring to your table.

Commercial Species (The Ones We Buy in Markets)

Out of those hundreds of wild species, humans have managed to perfectly domesticate and mass-cultivate mainly one species (Agaricus bisporus ). Yet, even within this single species, we clearly see distinct subspecies and maturation stages in stores that offer completely different culinary experiences:

Classic White Champignon (White Button): Flavor & Aroma: It has an exceptionally mild, subtle, juicy, and nearly neutral flavor. Its scent is barely noticeable. Culinary Role: Excellent as a “base” in dishes because it easily absorbs the flavors of spices, sauces, or cheeses. Ideal sliced raw into fresh salads or tossed onto quick-baked pizzas.

Brown Champignon (Cremini / Chestnut): Flavor & Aroma: A distinct subspecies with a natural brown pigment. It has a much stronger, complex, “earthy,” and nutty flavor with a deep aroma of wild woodland elements. Culinary Role: Because it is genetically firmer and holds less water, its flavor is highly concentrated. It is excellent for rich pasta sauces, stews, and risottos because it maintains its texture and character during cooking.

Portobello: Flavor & Aroma: The fully matured, large-capped version of the brown champignon. It boasts an intense, robust, and distinct “umami” flavor (a savory, rich taste similar to meat). Culinary Role: Due to its long growing process, most of its moisture has evaporated, making the texture dense and meaty. It is usually grilled whole as a delicious gourmet “veggie steak” or burger patty.



Wild Species (The Wonders of Untouched Nature)

If you venture into green pastures and thick forests where the remaining hundreds of Agaricus species rule, the world of champignons becomes truly magical. Experienced mushroom foragers know that wild species possess intense aromas that store-bought versions can never replicate:

Field Mushroom (Agaricus campestris ): Flavor & Aroma: The authentic wild cousin of our grocery store mushroom. It pops up in green pastures after heavy rains, features beautiful pinkish-brown gills underneath, and delivers an incredibly rich, fresh, and traditional wild mushroom taste.

The Prince (Agaricus augustus ): Flavor & Aroma: This species is rightfully considered the king of the champignon family. It grows quite large, is covered in beautiful golden-brown scales, and is famous for its shockingly pleasant, sweet taste and intense aroma of almonds and anise.

Wood Mushroom (Agaricus silvicola ): Flavor & Aroma: Hidden deep under forest trees, this elegant, cream-colored champignon carries a strong, fragrant taste and scent of fresh anise or sweet licorice, making it a highly prized premium delicacy for food lovers.



The Golden Rule of Champignon Shopping

Whether you are picking out a firm brown champignon at your local market or studying a wild species on a mountain hillside, the rule remains the same: Champignons are never uniform in flavor. White means a mild and subtle taste, while a brown cap and open, dark gills underneath are signs of maturity, bringing a deep, concentrated, and powerful flavor that can elevate any basic dish into a gourmet masterpiece.