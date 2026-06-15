A transatlantic flight bound for Palma de Mallorca was forced to make an emergency U-turn over the Atlantic Ocean due to a suspiciously named passenger gadget.

NEW YORK — A United Airlines commercial flight bound for Spain was forced to declare an emergency and return to its airport of origin after a passenger’s Bluetooth device name triggered a major security scare mid-flight.

The incident occurred aboard United Airlines Flight UA236, which departed Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey at approximately 6:00 PM, heading toward Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Panic in the Cabin

Roughly two hours into the journey, while the Boeing 767-300 was flying over the Atlantic Ocean, passengers and cabin crew noticed a highly suspicious network name appearing on their smartphone Bluetooth discovery lists. A mobile hotspot or wearable device had been broadcasting under the name “BOMB”.

According to passenger testimonies, flight attendants quickly initiated safety protocols, broadcasting an urgent announcement over the PA system. The crew issued a strict one-minute ultimatum, demanding that all passengers immediately disable their Bluetooth connections so the crew could locate the source.

Emergency U-Turn and Evacuation

When at least two devices remained active and unidentified after the warning, the flight captain opted for maximum caution. The pilots declared an emergency, aborted the transatlantic route, and performed a sharp U-turn back toward the United States.

The aircraft landed safely back at Newark Liberty International Airport at 9:37 PM. Upon arrival, the plane was taxied to a remote area of the tarmac where Port Authority police officers and K-9 bomb-sniffing units were waiting. All 190 passengers and crew members were immediately evacuated from the aircraft while law enforcement conducted a thorough sweep of the cabin and luggage holds.

The Investigation Outcome

A subsequent police investigation revealed that there was no explosive device or actual threat to the aircraft. Authorities traced the Bluetooth signal back to a 16-year-old passenger on board, who had customized the name of his fitness tracker device.

Following a comprehensive inspection, the aircraft was cleared of any danger. United Airlines provided accommodations for the stranded passengers and rescheduled the flight for the following day. Law enforcement officials have reminded the public that naming digital devices with threatening terms in high-security environments like airports and airplanes can carry severe legal and financial consequences.