Roulette rightfully holds the title of the “king of casino games.” Its blend of elegance, excitement, and pure luck has attracted players worldwide for centuries. But do you know who invented roulette and that this game was created completely by accident as a result of a failed scientific experiment?

History and Origin: Who Invented Roulette?

The creator of roulette is the famous French physicist, mathematician, and philosopher Blaise Pascal. In 1655, he was not trying to create a game of chance. His true goal was to construct a perpetual motion machine—a machine that would move forever without an external energy source.

The experiment for eternal motion failed, but the wheel mechanism he created became the foundation for modern roulette. The name “roulette” itself means “little wheel” in French.

The Evolution: How Numbers and the Zero Appeared

The game as we know it today was refined over time through a few key historical phases:

Introducing the Single Zero (1843): Frenchmen Francois and Louis Blanc added the number “0” to the wheel to give the casino a house edge. They did this in Germany because gambling was banned in France at the time. The American Roulette: When the game arrived in the United States in the 19th century, casino owners wanted an even higher house edge. Therefore, they added an extra pocket—the double zero (00).



Fascinating Facts About Roulette

In addition to its official history, many unusual stories and legends are tied to this iconic wheel:

The “Devil’s Game” (The Number 666): If you add up all the numbers on the roulette wheel from 1 to 36, including the zero, the total sum is exactly 666. Because of this, myths circulated in the past that the inventor sold his soul to the devil. The Most Famous Streak: In a casino in Rio de Janeiro, the ball landed on the number 19 seven consecutive times. The mathematical odds of this happening are astronomically low. The Man Who Risked Everything: In 2004, a British man named Ashley Revell sold all his possessions for $135,300. He went to Las Vegas, put the entire amount on “red,” and won, doubling his net worth in seconds. James Bond Style: The favorite roulette number of secret agent 007 is 17. Due to the popularity of the movies, this is statistically the most frequently played single number in the world.



Differences Between European and American Roulette

It is incredibly important for players to understand the mathematical odds before they start playing:

Feature European Roulette American Roulette Total Pockets 37 pockets 38 pockets Special Pockets Only “0” “0” and “00” House Edge 2.7% 5.26%

Even after nearly four centuries, roulette remains a symbol of glamour and adrenaline. From Pascal’s laboratory to the luxurious salons of Monte Carlo and today’s online platforms, the wheel keeps spinning with the exact same magic. The most important rule for players remains: the game is meant for entertainment, and the math is always on the side of the house.