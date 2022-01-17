Измени на Законот за странци

Се известуваат сите физички и правни лица (државјани на странски држави, државјани на Р.С.Македонија, даватели на услуги за сместување на странци, образовни институции, органи на државната управа, стопански, културни и други субјекти) дека од 04.01.2022 година отпочнаа со примена измените и дополнувањата на постојниот Закон за странци. Истите се објавени во Службен весник на С.Македонија број 294 од 27.12.2021 година.

Во насока на соодветно запознавање на заинтересираните субјекти, информираме за најважните измени кои ќе имаат влијание на постапките за регулирање привремен и постојан престој, евиденција на странци од страна на правните и физичките лица кои даваат услуги на сместување на странци со наплата, како и за измените поврзани со намалување на висината на прекршочните глоби:

1. Покрај дефиницијата за незаконски влез во РСМ, се утврдуваат и критериумите за незаконски излез (член 10), како и за незаконски престој (член 147 став 1 алинеја 1).

2. За патувања заради посетување на курсеви, студирање или професионална обука, како доказ за целта и околностите за предвидениот престој може да се користи и потврда од компанија, заради посетување на стручни или теоретски курсеви во рамки на основна или напредна обука (член 14 точка б алинеја 1).

3. За време на престојот во С.Македонија, странецот е должен да ја користи патната исправа со која влегол во државата (член 22).

4. Откажувањето на краткорочен престој на странец, рокот во кој истиот е должен да ја напушти територијата на РСМ, како и времето за кое на странецот му е забрането повторно влегување во РСМ (член 70 став 5), податок за одземен привремен престој (член 127 став 8), податок за одземен постојан престој ( член 137 став 7), како и податок за враќање на странецот (член 148 став 7) се запишуваат во патната исправа на странецот, доколку ја поседува.

5. Се овозможува регулирање привремен престој и со цел изучување јазик на кој се изведува настава, за странец кој има намера да престојува во РСМ по основ на школување или студирање (член 71).

6. Наместо досегашниот услов за одобрување привремен престој (да не постојат причини за одбивање на влез), се воведува услов странецот да не претставува закана за јавниот поредок, национална безбедност, јавното здравје или за меѓународните односи на РСМ (член 72).

7. Со барањето за одобрување привремен престој, странецот е должен да даде на увид валидна патна исправа и да достави заверен препис на истата (член 73).

8. Странецот кој поднел барање за одобрување привремен престој во МВР поради хуманитарни причини, може да остане во РСМ до донесувањето на конечна одлука, за што по негово барање МВР му издава посебна потврда (член 75 став 3).

9. Жалбата на решението донесено од страна на МВР по поднесено барање за одобрување привремен престој, не го одлага извршувањето на решението, освен кога причината за барањето се хуманитарни причини (член 75 став 11).

10. Во случај на регулирање привремен престој по основ “вработување“, во постапката за добивање мислење од страна на Агенцијата за вработување, покрај другите документи потребно е да биде приложен доказ за поднесено барање за посредување при вработување на работници до Агенцијата, не постаро од 30 дена. Во случај на самовработување на странец, не се приложува потпишан договор со работодавец, како и доказ за соодветно образование или специфична стручна оспособеност на странецот, издаден од овластен орган или институција (член 87).

11. Во случај на регулирање привремен престој по основ “упатен работник“, во постапката за добивање мислење од страна на Агенцијата за вработување, покрај другите документи потребно е да биде приложен договор на странецот со клиент од РСМ за давање конкретни услуги, како и двојазичен образец за соодветно социјално, односно здравствено осигурување за упатени работници согласно со ратификувани билатерални договори за социјално осигурување (член 91).

12. Со оглед дека се воведува можноста за регулирање привремен престој со цел изучување јазик на кој се изведува наставата, повеќе не е потребен доказ дека странецот го владее јазикот или се запишал на курс за изучување на јазикот на кој ќе се одвива наставната програма и не е потребна копија од свидетелство односно диплома како доказ за наведеното. За сите наведени основи за регулирање привремен престој од овој вид (школување, студирање или изучување јазик на кој се изведува настава) барањето за одобрување престој може да се поднесе во подрачната служба за странци во МВР (член 92).

13. За одобрување привремен престој по основ школување или студирање повеќе не е потребно доставување на потврда од образовната установа за постигнатиот значителен напредок во образованието. Се овозможува вкупно продолжување на привремениот престој по основ “студирање“, за најмногу две години наместо една како што беше до сега, доколку постојат особено оправдани причини поврзани со студирањето. Привремениот престој заради изучување јазик на кој се изведува наставата се одобрува за период од една година и истиот не може да се продолжува (член 93 став 1, став 3 и став 4).

14. Со цел регулирање привремен престој по основ “лекување“, барањето може да се поднесе и во подрачната служба за странци во МВР, лично од странецот или од страна на претставник на установата за лекување со дадена согласност од странецот (член 103 став 2).

15. Во врска со регулирање привремен престој по основ “сместување или згрижување во установи за стари лица“, здравствената документација може да биде и од РСМ (член 105 став 2).

16. Се овозможува на членовите на потесно семејство на државјанинот на РСМ, на кои им е одобрен привремен престој, право на образование, професионално усовршување, вработување и вршење самостојна дејност, под услови утврдени со закон (член 114 став 2).

17. Во случај на регулирање привремен престој по основ “потекло од С.Македонија“, се смета дека странецот е по потекло од РСМ, доколку во моментот на неговото раѓање, барем еден од родителите бил државјанин на С.Македонија (член 117 став 2).

18. Во случај кога се исполнети условите за одземање привремен престој, од странецот нема да се бара изјава за околностите кои довеле до истото (избришан е ставот 3 од член 126). Истото се однесува и во случај на одземање постојан престој (избришан е ставот 4 од член 136).

19. Со оглед дека е во примена Закон за неевидентирани лица во матична книга на родени (Сл.весник на РСМ 42/20), тие повеќе не се опфатени како посебна категорија од аспект на регулирање постојан престој (член 132).

20. Во регистрите кои се водат од страна на правните и физичките лица кои даваат услуги на сместување на странци со наплата, наместо рубриката “вид и број на дозвола за престој“ се воведуваат рубрики “датум на пријавување“ и “датум на одјавување“ (член194 став 1 точка 19).

21. Значително се намалени глоби за прекршоци, како за правни, така и за физички лица.

Потсетуваме дека важечките законски и подзаконски прописи од оваа област, може да се најдат на веб страната на Министерството за внатрешни работи, во делот – Легислатива: www.mvr.gov.mk

All natural persons and legal entities (citizens of foreign countries, citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia, providers of accommodation services for foreigners, educational institutions, state administration bodies, economic, cultural and other entities) are informed that the amendments to the existing Law on Foreigners, published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Macedonia No. 294 from 27.12.2021, are being implemented starting from 04.01.2022.

In order to properly familiarize the interested parties, we provide information about the most important changes that will affect the procedures for regulating temporary and permanent residence, records of foreigners kept by legal entities and individuals providing accommodation services to foreigners with payment, as well as changes related to the reduction of the amount of misdemeanor fines:

1. In addition to the definition for illegal entry in the Republic of North Macedonia, the criteria for illegal exit (Article 10) and illegal stay (Article 147 paragraph 1 line 1) have been determined as well.

2. When traveling for attending courses, pursuing studying or attending professional training, a certificate from a company may be used, as proof of the purpose and circumstances of the intended stay, such as attending vocational or theoretical courses within the framework of basic or further training (Article 14 point b line 1).

3. During the stay in the Republic of North Macedonia, the foreigner is obliged to use the passport with which he/she entered the country (Article 22).

4. The cancellation of a short-term stay of a foreigner, the deadline within which he/she is obliged to leave the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia, as well as the time for which the foreigner is prohibited from re-entering the country (Article 70 paragraph 5), information on revoked temporary residence (Article 127 paragraph 8), information on revoked permanent residence (Article 137 paragraph 7), as well as information on return of the foreigner (Article 148 paragraph 7) shall be recorded in the travel document of the foreigner, if he/she possesses it.

5. A foreigner, who intends to stay in the Republic of North Macedonia for schooling and studying, may regulate temporary residence with the purpose of learning the language of teaching (Article 71).

6. Instead of the current condition for granting permanent residence stipulating that there are no reasons for refusing entry, a condition is introduced that the foreigner must not pose a threat to public order, national security, public health or the international relations of the Republic of North Macedonia (Article 72)

7. With the application submitted for obtaining temporary residence, the foreigner is obliged to present a valid passport and to submit a certified transcript thereof (Article 73).

8. The foreigner who submit an application for obtaining temporary residence to the Ministry of the Interior due to humanitarian reasons, may stay in the Republic of North Macedonia until a final decision is made, for which the Ministry of the Interior issues a special certificate upon his/her request (Article 75 paragraph 3).

9. Appeal to the decision made by the Ministry of the Interior upon submitting an application for obtaining temporary residence does not delay the execution of the decision, except when the application is submitted due to humanitarian reasons (Article 75 paragraph 11).

10. In case of regulating temporary residence due to “employment”, in the procedure for obtaining an opinion by the Employment Agency, among other things, it is necessary to enclose proof of submitted request for mediation upon employment of workers to the Agency, not older than 30 days. In case of self-employment of a foreigner a signed contract with an employer is not enclosed, as well as proof of appropriate education or specific professional competence of the foreigner, issued by an authorized body or institution. (Article 87).

11. In case of regulating temporary residence of “seconded employees”, in the procedure for obtaining an opinion by the Employment Agency, among other things, it is necessary to enclose an agreement of the foreigner with a client from the Republic of North Macedonia for providing specific services, as well as a bilingual form for an appropriate social, that is, health insurance for seconded employees in accordance with ratified bilateral agreements for social insurance (Article 91).

12. In view of the fact that the possibility of regulating temporary residence due to learning the language of instruction is introduced, proof is no longer necessary that the foreigner speaks the language or has enrolled in a language course in which the curriculum is conducted and no copy of the certificate that is, diploma is required as proof of the above. For all the stated grounds for regulating temporary residence of this type (schooling, studying or learning the language of instruction) the application for granting residence can be submitted to the Branch Office for Foreigners in the Ministry of the Interior (Article 92).

13. In order to be granted a temporary residence for schooling or studying, it is no longer necessary to submit a certificate from the educational establishment for the achieved significant education progress. It is possible to extend the temporary residence for “studying” up to a maximum of two years instead of one as it has been so far, as long there are particularly justified reasons related to studying. Temporary residence for the purpose of learning the language of teaching the curriculum shall be granted to a period of one year and may not be extended (Article 93 paragraphs (1), (3) and (4)).

14. For regulating temporary residence for “medical treatment”, the application may also be lodged to the Branch Office for Foreigners in the Ministry of the Interior, by the foreigner in person or by a representative of the treatment facility with the consent of the foreigner (Article 103 paragraph 2).

15. Regarding regulating temporary residence for the purpose of “accommodation or caretaking in a geriatric care facility”, the medical documentation may also be issued in the Republic of North Macedonia (Article 105 paragraph 2).

16. The members of the nuclear family of a national of the Republic of North Macedonia, who have been granted temporary residence, have the right to education, professional advancement, employment and self-employment, under conditions determined by law (Article 114 paragraph 2).

17. In case of regulating temporary residence “whose country of origin is the Republic of North Macedonia”, it is considered that the foreigner is originating from the Republic of North Macedonia if, at the time of his/her birth, at least one of the parents was a citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia (Article 117 paragraph 2).

18. In case the conditions for revocation of temporary residence are met, the foreigner will not be requested to give a statements about the circumstances that led to the above (paragraph 3 of Article 126 has been deleted). The same also applies in the case of revocation of permanent residence (paragraph 4 of Article 136 has been deleted).

19. Considering that the Law on Unregistered Persons in the Birth Registry is in force (Official Gazette of RNM 42/20), these persons are no longer included as a separate category in terms of regulating permanent residence (Article 132).

20. In the registers kept by legal entities and natural persons that provide accommodation services for foreigners with payment, instead of the section “type and number of residence permit” the sections “date of check-in” and “date of check-out” are introduced (Article 194 paragraph 1 line 19).

21. Fines for misdemeanors have been significantly reduced, for both legal entities and natural persons.

Please be reminded that the current laws and bylaws in this area can be found on the website of the Ministry of the Interior, in the section – Legislation: www.mvr.gov.mk